Most Filipinos still trust US – SWS

Most Filipinos still have the highest trust in the United States, the fourth quarter 2018 Social Weather Stations survey released Wednesday said.

Of the four specific countries tested for public trust, the net trust ratings (percent much trust minus percent little trust) were “very good” for the United States, “good” for Japan and Australia, and “neutral” for China.

The nationwide survey was conducted among 1,440 respondents last Dec. 16 to 19, 2018.

SWS found a very good +60 net trust rating for the United States, while it found good net trust ratings for Japan, at +34, and Australia, at +31. It found a neutral -7 net trust rating for China.

Compared to when they were last surveyed, the December 2018 net trust ratings were one grade higher for Japan and China, while they stayed within the same grade for the United States and Australia.

SWS pointed out that trust rating stayed very good for the United States, at +60 (71 percent much trust, 11 percent little trust) in December 2018, hardly moving from +59 in September 2018.

Net trust in the United States has been positive since SWS first surveyed it in December 1994, ranging from a moderate +18 in May 2005 to as high as excellent +82 in December 2013. It has been at +60 and above in five out of six surveys since June 2017.

Net trust rating rose by one grade from moderate to good for Japan, at +34 (53 percent much trust, 19 percent little trust) in December 2018, up by six points from +28 in September 2018.

SWS first surveyed public trust in Japan in December 1994, and found neutral net ratings from December 1994 to December 1996, ranging from -2 to +9.

It rose to a moderate +17 in June 1997, and has since then been at moderate to good levels, reaching as high as very good +54 in December 2017.

Net trust rating stayed good for Australia, at +31 (49 percent much trust, 19 percent little trust) in December 2018, although down by five points from +36 in June 2018.

SWS said this is the lowest in over nine years, since the moderate +19 in September 2009.

Net trust in Australia was a moderate +11 when SWS first surveyed it in April 1995. It ranged from neutral +3 to moderate +25 from September 1995 to March 2008. It rose to good +31 in September 2008, and has since then been at +30 and above, except for the moderate +19 in September 2009.

Meanwhile, net trust rose from poor to neutral for China, at -7 (31 percent much trust, 39 percent little trust) in December 2018, up by 23 points from -16 in September 2018.

Net trust in China has been positive in only nine out of 48 surveys since SWS first surveyed it in August 1994. It reached as high as moderate +17 in June 2010 and as low as a bad -46 in September 2015. (Ellalyn V. Ruiz)

