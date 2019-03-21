New Kaspersky Endpoint Security provides better and automatic anomaly detection

Kaspersky Lab has unveiled the next generation of its endpoint protection with new Kaspersky Endpoint Security for Business. The product features Adaptive Anomaly Control, which intelligently perceives and blocks anomalous applications and user behavior, and offers improved protection from miners and network threats. Kaspersky Endpoint Security for Business now also provides users with a web-based management console, along with features to help automate administrator tasks — all to give IT security teams greater control across all endpoints in their corporate infrastructure.



When a business reaches a certain stature, endpoint protection becomes a challenging task: not only because the number of cyberthreats is constantly growing, but also because the infrastructure itself becomes more difficult to manage and is widening the attack surface. New Kaspersky Endpoint Security for Business is specifically designed to help businesses overcome these challenges.

New capabilities for endpoint hardening and enhanced protection from web-based threats

Kaspersky Endpoint Security for Business improves prevention from emerging threats. New Adaptive Anomaly Control is an intelligent component which analyzes the behavior of users and ‘remembers’ their activity patterns, allowing it to block actions that are abnormal for a particular user. The whole process is automated, so IT security administrators do not need to configure rules manually. This saves time and reduces the risk of false positives.

In 2018, experts saw a spike in miner-related attacks with more than five million users affected. To avoid the computing resources of corporate machines from being harnessed by mining malware, the Web Control in the new Kaspersky Lab solution includes dedicated techniques to reveal and block cryptocurrency mining online.

Kaspersky Endpoint Security for Business now also provides more capabilities for web-based threat prevention. Encrypted traffic scanning in its Web Threat Protection component enables protection through identifying and blocking threats that attempt to use encrypted channels to penetrate the system undetected. It scans inbound and outbound encrypted HTTPs traffic to intercept potential malicious activity.

Kaspersky Endpoint Security for Business maintains a comprehensive set of protection technologies, empowered with Threat Intelligence and ML-assisted techniques, as well as cybersecurity controls such as Device Control and Encryption, Vulnerability and Patch Management, and integration with Kaspersky Endpoint Detection and Response — all to protect customers from operational and financial losses.

Flexible manageability with greater control of protection

Kaspersky Lab continues to improve the management capabilities in its flagship endpoint product to give IT security teams the powerful, flexible, and convenient tool they need, to control cybersecurity across all the PCs, servers and mobile devices used by employees.

The product management console – Kaspersky Security Center – is now available in the web version. It does not require the installation of any software or the opening of network ports and is available in browsers. With this web version, all IT security administrators can manage features and policies and monitor security with customized dashboards, for example, on their tablets while working remotely. The console has a new user-friendly design that makes its dashboard customization simple and convenient.

By using the standardized application programming interface, OpenAPI, the integration of Kaspersky Security Center with third party systems becomes easier. Through integration, systems such as SIEM, SOAR, and EDR platforms, can receive data from the console, or use it to manage endpoint protection.

IT security teams are commonly overwhelmed by routine tasks, which means it’s difficult for them to focus on long-term strategic goals – or even less urgent tasks. Kaspersky Endpoint Security for Business allows for the automation of tasks, such as software upgrades, which otherwise demand a large amount of manual work. The automation of software updates with Vulnerability and Patch management helps to reduce the risk of network penetration through outdated software. In addition, all new versions of Kaspersky Endpoint Security for Business will be automatically deployed to all endpoints. This requires no action from the administrator except for approval and acceptance of the license agreement. This all helps companies keep their protection up to date, which is critical in fighting new threats.

“IT security teams need to maintain a balance between being able to control protection across endpoints, while not getting swamped by too many manual tasks and notifications. The happy medium is to have intelligent protection, with management tools that allow a certain level of automation and control. Kaspersky Endpoint Security for Business provides all that IT security administrators need to make sure that endpoints remain protected no matter what,” commented Dmitry Aleshin, VP, Product Marketing at Kaspersky Lab.

The product is available globally. More information about Kaspersky Endpoint Security for Business and its applications is available on the global website.

