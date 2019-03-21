Piolo umayaw na

PIOLO Pascual has had enough of teleseryes.

IN fact, he no longer wants to do any of these.

A Pep report quoted him as saying, “I’ve done more than a dozen soaps, I’ve been in the business for 20 years. It’s the same thing I’ve been doing the last 10 years. I want to be able do other things and diversify.”

He also admitted to not enjoying working on such citing long hours.

“That’s something that… I don’t enjoy doing anymore. I don’t want to be stuck in a set. It’s hard. I mean, I don’t want to take it away from somebody else, but it’s not something that I wanna pursue for now anymore,” he said.

Fans need not worry though as Pascual is still to continue working on films.

He is currently hard work on two films, one with Lav Diaz and another with Brillante Mendoza.

The one with Diaz is almost done but with the director asking for another day of filming.

Same with the film he is doing with Brillante.

“We’re almost done. It should be out soon,” Pascual said.

Asked if he sees himself directing films as well, Pascual demurred, “Wala po. I don’t see myself becoming a director. I don’t think it’s on the horizon. I don’t find it appealing. I don’t have the knack for it.” (RAMPADOR ALINDOG)

