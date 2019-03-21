St. Clare nails 4th straight win

By Jonas Terrado

Games Monday

(JCSGO Gym, Cubao)

2 p.m. – Trinity vs Marinerong Pilipino

4 p.m. – Che’Lu vs McDavid

St. Clare-Virtual Reality outlasted FamilyMart-Enderun, 71-64, to extend its surprising start to 4-0 in the PBA D-League at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

Irven Palencia had 16 points, Joshua Fontanilla scored 14 and Junjie Hallare grabbed 11 rebounds as the NAASCU champion Saints forged a tie with idle University of Santo Tomas for the lead in the Aspirants Group.

It took until late in the third for the St. Clare cagers of coach Jinino Manansala to pull away from FamilyMart-Enderun in a match featuring the finalists of last year’s NAASCU season.

New import Joseph Pierre Marie Kouakoa had 11 points and seven rebounds but missed the remainder of the fourth due to a sprained ankle as FamilyMart-Enderun fell to 0-3.

FamilyMart-Enderun severely missed the services of guard Valandre Chauca due to an injury.

Earlier, Joseph Brutas hit three triples in the fourth and Diliman College-Gerry’s Grill pulled away to beat winless SMDC-National University, 82-70.

Brutas finished with 13 points while Kevin Gandjeto had 16 points and 13 rebounds to give the Blue Dragons an even 2-2 slate in the tournament.

John Lloyd Clemente scored 22 points but the Bulldogs dropped to 0-3.

Metropac-San Beda was playing Chadao-Far Eastern University in the third game at presstime.

