Binay offers P1-M reward for info on shooting of aide

Former Vice President Jejomar C. Binay offered yesterday afternoon a P1-million reward to anyone who could give information that can lead to the arrest of the person behind the attack on his son’s executive secretary in Makati City.

Monalisa Bernardo, 44, executive secretary of former Makati Mayor Junjun Binay, was attacked by motorcycle-riding gunmen in front her house in Barangay Olympia, Makati Thursday. She was able to survive the attack as the gunman only shot her once, hitting her right hand and went through her stomach.

“Handa akong magbigay ng pabuya na P1 milyon para sa anumang impormasyon na magtuturo sa mga nasa likod ng krimen,” Binay said in a statement.

Binay said he is very saddened on what happened to Bernardo as she is very close to their family, saying she is a friend to them.

“Labis kong ikinalulungkot ang pagkakabaril kay Monalisa ‘Monette’ Bernardo. Isa syang malapit at tapat na kaibigan ng aming pamilya sa nakalipas na tatlumpung dekada,” he said.

The Binay patriarch called on Makati residents to remain calm as some people intend to use what happened to Bernardo for their “personal interest” and create chaos in Makati.

“Nananawagan din ako sa mga kababayan ko sa Makati na maging mahinahon. Pakiusap ko po sa lahat na huwag na nating painitin ang sitwasyon sa mga haka-haka at ispekulasyon. Maaaring may mga nais gamitin ang insidenteng ito upang isulong ang kanilang pansariling interes at lumikha ng kaguluhan,” he said.

He asked the public to pray for the speedy recovery of Bernardo who is still at the Makati Medical Center. (Jel Santos)

