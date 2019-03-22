Bus catches fire on EDSA; nobody hurt

A bus caught fire while travelling on the EDSA Shaw tunnel in Mandaluyong City last night.

Celine Pialago, spokesperson of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority, said the fire started around 6 p.m., and was put out at 7:20 p.m.

No passenger of the bus (TXX-274) was injured, the Bureau of Fire and Protection Mandaluyong told Pialago.

BFP Mandaluyong, in a text message to the MMDA spokesperson, said the fire started from its engine.

“The fire started from the back of the bus that’s why the passengers were able to quickly get out of the bus,” the BFP Mandaluyong said.

Pialago said firemen had to walk in order access the bus on fire.

“The fire caused heavier traffic than usual. The firemen even had to walk in order to get near the bus,” she said. (Jel Santos)

