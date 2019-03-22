Double IBF title elimination fights up

By Nick Giongco

Four Filipino fighters enhance their chances of winning a world title tonight when they figure International Boxing Federation (IBF) elimination bouts at Resorts World.

Michael Dasmarinas faces Kenny Demecillo in a bantamweight clash set for 12 rounds while Rene Mark Cuarto meets Samuel Salva in the minimumweight class also set for 12.

International matchmaker Sean Gibbons, who serves as Manny Pacquiao’s right-hand man, believes the winner puts himself in a tremendous position to become the next Filipino world champion.

“In the event their respective divisions get vacated, the winners of these elimination fights get prioritized to fight for the title,” said Gibbons, who flew in from the US late Thursday to preside over the show being staged by Pacquiao’s MP Promotions in coordination with Ringstar of Singapore.

