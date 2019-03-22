Duterte confident gov’t will win war vs terrorist groups

President Duterte is confident that the government will win the war against groups that seek to sow terror in the country.

The President said the military has made significant gains in defending the country and the nation’s democratic way of life, adding he expects the troops to never waver in performing their duties.

“With your untiring loyalty to the flag and to the overwhelming support of our people, I have no doubt that we will win the war against those who seek to sow terror in our communities, especially in the countryside,” Duterte said during the 122nd anniversary celebration of the Philippine Army in Taguig City Thursday.

Duterte said he would like to finish the war against the communist terrorists, Abu Sayyaf Group, and drug traffickers in “about three years.”

“God willing, we’d be able maybe just not really completely eradicate it but reduce the activities or the illegal trade and the fighting to the barest minimum,” said Duterte who will end his six-year term on 2022.

In appreciation of the troops’ loyalty and sacrifice, the President said the government was committed to pursue the military’s modernization program to improve defense capabilities. The commander-in-chief noted that they intend to implement the Second Horizon of the Revised Armed Forces of the Philippines Modernization Program until 2022.

“With the firm commitment and solidarity in this important fight, I have no doubt that we will be able to combat those who seek to undermine the gains of our Republic,” he said.

Duterte also promised to continue to promote the welfare of the soldiers and their families, citing the housing program and other benefits. (Genalyn Kabiling)

