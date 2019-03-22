Duterte thanks Filipino-Chinese businessmen for supporting gov’t

1 SHARES Share Tweet

President Duterte on Thursday thanked Filipino-Chinese businessmen for supporting the administration’s fight against illegal drugs, criminality, and corruption.

Duterte, in a speech at the opening of the 32nd Biennial Convention of the Federation of Filipino-Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry Inc., thanked members for their disaster relief efforts, medical missions, and other interventions during calamities and the construction of thousands of school buildings and drug rehabilitation facilities.

“Let me also take this opportunity to thank you for your support of this administration’s fight against the scourge of corruption, criminality, and illegal drugs,” he said. “Through your deeds, you have become our important partner in building the foundations of a more inclusive and sustainable society,” he added.

“Indeed, the meaningful ties of friendship forged between Chinese and Filipinos have enabled us to empower our people, especially those who are vulnerable and marginalized.”

Duterte also said that he is hoping that FFCCCII’s remarkable traits and values will continue to fuel its pursuit of a dynamic and vibrant Filipino-Chinese business community that contributes to the nation’s overall advancement.

According to the President, for more than six decades, the federation has devoted its time and resources to the improvement of society. It consistently played a vital role in ushering a period of greater cooperation and understanding not only in the promotion of business and trade but also in facing the country’s various challenges.

Around 800 delegates representing the federation’s member chambers, trade, and business associations around the country joined the event. (Argyll Geducos)

Related

comments