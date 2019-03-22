Ginebra, NLEX in vital tiff

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By Jonas Terrado

Game Saturday

(Angeles City, Pampanga)

5 p.m. — NLEX vs Ginebra

Barangay Ginebra San Miguel is preparing for a hard grind against NLEX as it seeks to formalize its entry into the quarterfinals of the PBA Philippine Cup at the Angeles University Foundation Gym in Pampanga.

Though buoyed by two tough wins over Phoenix Pulse and Magnolia, Ginebra knows it will need to keep its A-game in order to beat NLEX in the Petron Blaze Saturday Special match set at 5 p.m.

Like Ginebra, NLEX is also eyeing a third straight win and gain another step in making the quarterfinals of the season-opening conference.

NLEX is oozing with confidence after blowout victories over Alaska and Blackwater, a thing that concerns Ginebra coach Tim Cone.

LA Tenorio, Greg Slaughter, Japeth Aguilar and Scottie Thompson are looking to lead Ginebra’s bid to also secure a twice-to-beat advantage in the quarters.

Carrying a 5-3 record, Ginebra needs to sweep its last three games coupled with TNT going unbeaten in the last two matches to create a three-way tie at 8-3 with Rain or Shine.

Should a three-way tie occur, Ginebra will secure the twice-to-beat bonus because of a superior quotient.

Thompson is coming off a career-high 27 points as Ginebra survived Magnolia, 97-93, in overtime last Sunday.

Meanwhile, coach Yeng Guiao is banking on his backcourt players to deliver anew as NLEX aims to gain solo sixth in the standings.

Guiao lauded guards Philip Paniamogan, Bong Galanza and Kenneth Ighalo, who combined for 16 threes, and Juami Tiongson in routing Blackwater, 122-101, also on Sunday.

Poy Erram will be tasked to man the middle for NLEX and neutralize the combo of Slaughter and Aguilar.

Erram is averaging 15.4 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.8 blocks in his first conference with the Road Warriors.

Related

comments