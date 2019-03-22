Nico, Erwan, Matteo among new members of PH Coast Guard

THEIR wives may be more popular and successful than them but it doesn’t stop brothers-in-law Nico Bolzico and Erwan Heussaff from doing their utmost to stay relevant.

Just recently, the two, along with actor Matteo Guidicelli, who is also living under the shadow of successful girlfriend Sarah Geronimo, joined the Philippine Coast Guard Auxiliary (PCGA) as volunteers through common friend Jacques Branellec, husband of Cebuana fashion designer Mia Arcenas.

Branellec posted on Instagram a photo taken during the trio’s oathtaking in Puerto Princesa, Palawan.

“It was an honor to welcome my brothers to help with the mission of the PCGA to aid marine environmental protection, marine search and rescue, and youth environmental protection,” he wrote as caption.

Nico also shared a photo of them clad in the PCGA uniform alongside other newly inducted officers.

“Honored to be part of the Philippines Coast Guard Auxiliary (PCGA) 408 Squadron after a recommendation from our Captain @jacquesjewelmer,” Nico wrote.

He said joining PCGA is his “way of giving back to this beautiful country that gave me and keeps giving me so much!”

“You can all do your part in protecting the Philippines greatest resource which is our Youth and our environment! The challenge is not to be part of the PCGA, the challenge is what you do after,” he added.

Matteo, on the other hand, is simply proud to “represent” Cebu. (Rampador Alindog)

