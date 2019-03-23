Fire destroys 51 houses

ILOILO City – Fifty-one houses were damaged by fire that struck Bolilao village in Mandurriao district Friday afternoon.

According to Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP Iloilo City), at least 48 houses were totally damaged while another three were partially damaged in the almost three-hour blaze.

Many of the damaged structures were made out of light materials as the area is known as a boarding house for workers and students who work and study in the city.

Based on investigation, the fire may have been caused by illegal electrical connection.

Data from the Iloilo City Social Welfare and Development Office noted that at least 700 people have been displaced and are temporarily staying at Bolilao Elementary School.

The Philippine Red Cross (PRC) and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) augmented relief operations of the city government by giving out food.

The city government under Mayor Jose Espinosa III pledged to release P10,000 financial assistance to those whose homes were totally damaged while R7,000 for those whose house were partially damaged. (Tara Yap)

