Policemen gypped in P1-B scam

GENERAL SANTOS CITY – The police regional command here has ordered an investigation into the alleged multi-million investment scam here which had gypped hundreds of policemen who lost their investment money amounting to more than P1 billion.

Chief Supt. Eliseo Rasco, Police Regional Office-12 director, ordered the Police Regional Investigation Division to look into the illicit operations of Police Paluwagan Movement (PPM) founded by Sheila Grace Agustin who had gone into hiding after hundreds of policemen assigned in the city and nearby Sarangani complained that they had not received the percentage share of 120 percent as promised to them by Agustin.

Agustin had promised to give a 120 percent monthly percentage share for every investor who will invest in PPM.

In a radio interview, Agustin explained that he had gone into hiding after the PPM investment scheme failed to give the percentage share of the investors most of whom are policemen and their relatives.

She blamed ranking police officials who asked for their percentage share although they did not invest any money for the PPM.

She assured the investors that she would return their money and she had already tapped a local law firm to process their money claims.

Rasco urged those who were gypped by the PPM investment scam to file formal complaints with the Regional Investigation Division so that the police can file formal charges against Agustin and her cohorts.

“They should come out to file the formal complaints against PPM officials,” Rasco said.

Rasco had earlier cautioned policemen against investing in PPM which started operation in November last year. (Joseph Jubelag)

