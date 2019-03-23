Truck hits 9 vehicles; 1 killed

1 SHARES Share Tweet

A 10-wheeler truck rammed into a queue of nine vehicles, including a tricycle, killing one passenger and injuring six others Saturday in Lipa City, Batangas.

Superintendent Ramon Balauag, chief of Lipa City police, identified the lone fatality as Joselyn Aguila, who died on the spot.

Before the multi-vehicle collision, Aguila was boarding a tricycle. The impact sent the victim flying, her body dragged for a few meters, according to police.

It took some time for responders to pull out the victim’s body who was stuck on the wheels of the truck.

The truck (TDN 780), driven by Dindo Organo, legal age, was traversing President Jose P. Laurel Highway in Barangay Tamo, Lipa City around 9 a.m. when the accident happened.

“The driver claimed that he lost the brakes while driving. Since he didn’t want to hit any pedestrian on the sidewalk, he opted to crash the truck into the vehicles in front of him,” Balauag said.

According to Balauag, the truck came from Lucena City and was on its way to the city proper in Lipa.

The six other victims were rushed to the hospital for immediate treatment.

Organo, now detained at the Lipa City police station, faces charges for reckless imprudence resulting in homicide and multiple frustrated homicide. (Martin Sadongdong)

Related

comments