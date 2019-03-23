UAAP streetdance today at Big Dome

University Athletic Association of the Philippines stages its 8th annual Streetdance Competition at the Araneta Coliseum where the premier collegiate league’s best exponents of hip-hop, breakdance and bodypopping compete for bragging rights and the pleasure of entertaining its loyal fans.

Held every season as one of the much-awaited highlights between competitive sports action, the Streetdance Competition features dance-offs in the collegiate (seniors) and high school (juniors) divisions.

This year, defending seniors champion Far Eastern University looks to bring its second straight crown while the University of Santo Tomas juniors team hopes to do a repeat of its winning performance.

It was FEU’s first streetdance crown ever as it dethroned La Salle and relegated the University of the Philippines to second runner-up. La Salle and UP are the winningest schools in streetdance with 3 championships each.

This year’s performance order will be the Adamson “Cast,”the National University“Underdawgz,”the FEU“Street Alliance,” the Company of Ateneo Dancers. The La Salle Dance Club, the University of Santo Tomas Prime, the UP Street Dance Club, and the University of the East’s “Street Warriors.”

In the 2nd year of the juniors competition, the order will be Adamson’s “Cauldron Dance Company,”NU-Nazareth School’s “Underdawgz,” FEU’s Baby Tamaraws Dance Company, De La Salle Zobel’s Dance Company, UST Galvanize, UPIS BLK, and UE Street Varsity Team.

