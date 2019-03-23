Yeng open to coaching SEAG team

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By Tito S. Talao

The venue for the competition has been set. So is the makeup of the roster. What’s left is to name the coach of the Philippine basketball team that will defend its Southeast Asian Games title before the home crowd in early December this year.

That can wait though, said Gilas Pilipinas coach Yeng Guiao over the phone yesterday.

Though authority to oversee the Gilas program has been turned over to him by the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas a few months ago, Guiao said his focus at the moment is directed entirely at the forthcoming FIBA World Cup in China this August-September.

“All I know is I’ve been authorized to organize and prepare the team for the World Cup,” Guiao said. “There has been no talk at all about the SEA Games. I don’t even know if I’m coaching that team.”

Al Panlilio, the SBP president, confirmed yesterday that all discussions pertaining to the 30th SEA Games which the country will be hosting could wait until after the World Cup. But he did mention a name.

“Hopefully, it’s still Coach Yeng,” he said, adding that talks with the PBA and the training program are still in the offing.

Ricky Vargas, president of the Philippine Olympic Committee and chairman of the PBA board, bared the other day that negotiations to move the basketball competition from the Filoil Flying V Arena in San Juan to the bigger Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay has been sealed.

He also disclosed that an all-pro team, other than the World Cup lineup Guiao will be handling in a quest to improve its predecessor’s one-win performance in the 2014 FIBA World Cup in Seville, Spain, will be formed to represent the country for the battle with perennial SEAG rivals Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia.

“Me oras pa naman to form that team after the World Cup,” said Guiao. “But we’re not talking about it yet. All I know is that I’m at the disposal of SBP and I’m open to coaching the team. Of course, puwede rin naman ibigay yung opportunity sa iba. It’s totally their decision.”

Related

comments