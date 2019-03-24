148,000 foreigners in PH register

More than 148,000 foreigners reported to the Bureau of Immigration during the recent 2019 annual report of aliens.

The annual report of aliens, which is provided under the 1950 Alien Registration Act, requires foreigners registered with the BI to report in person to any authorized BI field office within the first 60 days of a calendar year. They are holders of immigrant and non-immigrant visas.

In a report to Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente, BI alien registration chief Jose Carlitos Licas said 148,387 aliens made the annual report which took place from Jan. 1 up to March 2. Licas said this year’s annual reportees were higher compared to the 142,319 aliens who reported in 2018.

Chinese topped the list with a total of 56,015, followed by 26,533 Indians, 10,566 Americans, 8,557 Taiwanese, and 8,157 South Koreans. Also in the Top 10 list of the alien reportees were nationals from Japan, Indonesia, United Kingdom, Vietnam, and Germany.

Statistics also showed that the bulk of the reportees, totaling 59,339 aliens, are holders of working visas.

Others who topped the list of registrants were foreign students, native-born foreigners, and those who married to Philippine citizens.

Licas said that close to 100,000 aliens made their annual report at the BI main office in Manila and the bureau’s satellite and extension offices in Taguig City and Makati City. The other BI offices which reported large number of reportees are those in Cebu, Davao, and Clark.

Licas reminded that those who were abroad during the reporting period may still file within 30 days from their return to the country, provided that they have valid re-entry permits. (Jun Ramirez)

