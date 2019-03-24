Cop gunned down in Caloocan

4 SHARES Share Tweet

A 31-year-old policeman was gunned down in Barangay 175, Caloocan City last Friday.

Police identified the victim as PO2 Cris Robert Castro, assigned to the Manila Police District Station 1 (Raxabago-Tondo).

Police Lt. Ronald Batalla, Caloocan police station-North Extension Office chief, said the victim was previously assigned to the Caloocan police.

Investigation showed that Castro was tending to his “sari-sari” (neighborhood convenience store) store at about 4:30 p.m. when two men arrived on board a motorcycle.

One of the suspects pretended to buy something from the store. He pulled out a firearm and shot Castro repeatedly on different parts of his body.

The gunmen fled while the victim was taken by his relatives to the Quezon City Hospital where he was declared dead.

Police have yet to determine the motive behind the killing. Follow-up operation is ongoing for the identification and arrest of the assailants. (Minka Tiangco)

Related

comments