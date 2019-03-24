God will deal with your enemies

1 SHARES Share Tweet

LIKE it or not, some people will not be happy when you do what is right. Do it, anyway! People who are in harmony with nature – with what is good and beautiful – are the happiest, even if there are challenges.

The most miserable are the people who do bad things to others. They always worry about many things, including the fear of getting their bad deeds discovered. They always scheme to hide their dirty tactics. They can’t sleep well. These take a toll on their physical body and mental health. They cause their own misery.

Don’t worry about such people – the ones who double-crossed you and hurt you even if you did not do anything to them. God will deal with them. “Vengeance is the Lord’s.”

Proverbs 26:27 says, “If you set a trap for others, you will get caught in it yourself”. Haman was impaled on the same pole he had set up for Mordecai (Esther 7:9-10).

God sees everything, and He will not allow any form of deception to go unpunished. Is your conscience clear? Relax! God will deal with your enemies.

Related

comments