Police stations nationwide welcome communists who want to surrender

Police stations across the country have opened their doors to all communist rebels who would want to surrender as the government has intensified the localized peace talks following President Duterte’s order to terminate the peace negotiations with the New People’s Army.

At the same time, PNP spokesman Police Col. Bernard Banac said all police commanders, especially in communist rebel-infested areas, were also given instructions to start their own initiative in pursuing localized peace talks with NPA units operating in their areas of jurisdiction.

“All our police commanders were already given directives on how to handle situations when there are NPA elements who want to surrender,” said Banac.

“Aside from that, they were also given directive on how to handle if local NPA leaders would want to talk to them. The PNP will be open as we help the Armed Forces of the Philippines in the localized peace talks,” he added.

Duterte had earlier ordered the permanent termination of the peace negotiations and even recalled the appointment of five government negotiators that were tasked to talk with the rebels.

The peace negotiations between the government and the NPA, through the National Democratic Front of the Philippines, bogged down after Duterte was pissed off when the rebels continued to attack policemen and soldiers in the course of the negotiations.

The police and the military have started running after NPA and Communist Party of the Philippines leaders who were earlier freed as a gesture of sincerity for the peace negotiations.

With the termination of the peace talks, Banac said police commanders were also instructed to be alert at all times for possible escalation of attacks from the communist rebels.

“Our local units are constantly reminded to be alert because of the continuous threats from the NPA and even other threat groups,” said Banac.

The communist rebels have been waging more than four decades of armed struggle against the government after attempts to strike a peace deal with various administrations would always fail. (Aaron Recuenco)

