3 ASG rebels killed in Sulu clash

1 SHARES Share Tweet

Three Abu Sayyaf Group rebels were killed in an encounter with government troops in Banguingui (formerly Tongkil), Sulu Sunday.

Troops of the Marine Battalion Landing Team 3 were on combat patrol when they clashed with an undetermined number of ASG rebels under sub-leader Najir Arik in Simisa Island at 7:58 a.m.

Three ASG rebels were killed in the gunfight that lasted for five minutes. No casualty was reported on the government side.

Pursuit operation was immediately conducted after the fleeing bandits.

While conducting pursuit operation at 8:02 a.m. the same day, troops of the Marine Battalion Landing Team 1 chanced upon the fleeing bandits few meters away from the first encounter site.

An intermittent firefight lasted for about 20 minutes. No casualty was reported on the government side while that on the enemy side is yet to be determined as clearing operation is still being conducted.

“The Joint Task Force Sulu continues to intensify the conduct of offensives against the Abu Sayyaf,” said Lt. Gen. Arnel B. dela Vega, commander of the Armed Forces of the Philippines-Western Mindanao Command. “We are certain that all measures are now being undertaken, in accordance with the rules of engagement,” he added. (Francis Wakefield)

Related

comments