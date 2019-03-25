Hustle outplays Heart

Incoming University of Santo Tomas rookie Mark Nonoy fired 16 of his 23 points to lead Team Hustle past Team Heart, 94-86, in the NBTC All-Star Game held Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena.



Nonoy was adjudged as the game’s Most Valuable Player after helping Team Hustle break away in the final four minutes and win the exhibition game featuring some of the country’s top high school players.

RJ Abarrientos of Far Eastern University added 13 points and eight rebounds in the game that serves as part of the week-long tournament presented by SM and backed by Chooks-to-Go.

Highly-touted Fil-American star Jalen Green of Fil-Am Sports finished with 19 points and 12 rebounds for Team Heart.

Earlier, McTroi Crisostomo of Holy Trinity College-General Santos was named MVP in the Division 2 All-Star Game, scoring 17 points to lead Team Dedication over Team Passion, 98-89.

Green, on the other hand, shared the Slam Dunk title with David Carlos in one of the side events held in-between the two games.

John Erolon of St. Louis of Don Bosco-Dumaguete claimed the Three-Point crown and Jasper Rentoy of AusPinoy came away with the Skills Challenge trophy. (Jonas Terrado)

