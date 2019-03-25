Smart taekwondo program on April 2

The Philippine Taekwondo Association will kick off the 2019 SMART/MVP Sports Foundation Taekwondo Summer Program on April 2 in all its affiliates all over the country.



Makati Congressman Monsour del Rosario, who is also secretary general of PTA which is a member of the World Taekwondo Federation and the Philippine Olympic Olympic Committee and recognized by the Philippine Sports Commission, invites everyone to learn one of the country’s most popular martial art events.

“A few months you spare learning this Olympic sport (taekwondo) will help improve and develop your personality. The sport is considered as the best exercise for physical conditioning, alertness and self-protection against all odds. Knowledge in unarmed defense is much better than acquiring a deadly weapon,” Del Rosario says.

The summer sports program will be conducted until June 2 in PTA branches in Metro Manila and in Regions 1 to 12, CAR, ARMM, CARAGA, Philippine National Police and Armed Forces of the Philippines.

Interested parties may contact PTA at telephone numbers 5220518, 5220519 and 5240457 or e-mail philippinetaekwondo@gmail.com/philtkd@gmail.com.

The nationwide taekwondo class is also supported by PLDT, Meralco, Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee and Milo.

