UP spikers post first win vs UE

by Kristel Satumbaga

Games Wednesday (The Arena, San Juan City)

8 a.m. – UE vs NU (m)

10 a.m. – Ateneo vs La Salle (m)

2 p.m. – UST vs Adamson (w)

4 p.m. – NU vs La Salle (w)

University of the Philippines clinched its first victory at the expense of University of the East (UE) yesterday, 25-20, 22-25, 25-20, 19-25, 15-11, in the UAAP men’s volleyball at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.



John Mark Millete fired 19 kills and posted three blocks to finish with 22 points to provide the spark for the Maroons, who snapped their seven-game losing spell.

The win also avenged UP’s 20-25, 25-10, 25-22, 25-21 opening-game victory to UE last Feb. 16.

The Maroons hung tough in the crunch against the equally resilient Warriors with their sturdy net defense anchored on Millete and Ruskin Ijiran, who merged for eight of the team’s 12 blocks.

Millete also teamed up with Jerry San Pedro in steering UP’s offensive charge, combining for 32 spikes out of the team’s 53 attacks.

UE fell to its sixth loss in eight matches but remains slightly ahead of UP near the bottom.

Also bouncing back from its first-round loss against its rival was La Salle, which bested University of Santo Tomas, 27-25, 25-22, 22-25, 25-23.

Chris Dumago pumped in 18 points and Billie Anima chipped in 12 points for the Green Spikers, who hiked their win-loss tally to 3-5 and tied with the Tigers at fifth place.

UST fumbled with its plays and committed 39 errors, allowing La Salle the advantage with Dumago and Anima attacking the net at all angles.

Joshua Umandal finished with 21 points in a losing effort for the Tigers, who also absorbed its second straight defeat.

