UP stamps class over La Salle

by Kristel Satumbaga

University of the Philippines reaffirmed its mastery over defending champion De La Salle in this season’s UAAP women’s volleyball with a 25-16, 26-24, 25-19 victory yesterday at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.



Tots Carlos spearheaded the Lady Maroons by firing all of her 13 points on attacks as the victory extended their dominance over the Lady Spikers following a 21-25, 25-20, 25-21, 20-25, 15-12 thriller last March 2.

UP also picked up its fifth victory in eight games, forging a four-way tie at second with La Salle, University of Santo Tomas and Far Eastern University.

Earlier, FEU, bucking the injury to two key players, survived Adamson’s upset bid, 30-32, 25-20, 23-25, 25-20, 15-13, sending the Lady Falcons to their seventh loss against a single win.

Jeanette Villareal twisted her right ankle in the opening set, while Lycha Ebon strained her right knee early in the fifth frame.

