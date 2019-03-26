31 celebrities in PDEA drug watch list

By CHITO CHAVEZ

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) confirmed Tuesday that 31 celebrities, some of whom are known for portraying wholesome roles, are included in its drug watch list and not in the narco-list.

PDEA Director General Aaron Aquino clarified that the names in the watch list are not yet validated unlike the ones in President Duterte’s drug list.

Aquino said that some of the showbiz personalities in the drug watch list are television hosts.

Expressing frustration, Aquino said some of those included in PDEA’s drug watch list even portray wholesome roles.

“Sila pa mismo ang tinutularan ng ating mga kabataan pero kung umorder ng ecstasy, 200 piraso,” Aquino said.

But Aquino said PDEA has to strictly confirm and validate those personalities included in the drug watch list to ensure the accuracy of the roster.

Aquino has also recognized that the validation and evaluation in the watch list would take a long time to complete.

At present, Aquino said PDEA is focused on revalidating the politicians allegedly involved in illegal drugs.

The PDEA chief said there are around 60,000 personalities in the said watch list.

