Manila Water waives fees for customers

By MADELAINE MIRAFLOR

Manila Water Company, Inc. is voluntarily waiving the fees for its customers, but Metropolitan Wa­terworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) said it is not enough for the Ayala-led company to make up for the unprecedented water sup­ply interruption it implemented in the past weeks.

Yesterday, Manila Water Presi­dent and Chief Executive Officer Ferdinand dela Cruz said his com­pany will implement a voluntary and one-time bill waiver program in March to be reflected in the April bill of its customers.

Customers of the East Zone con­cession — from low-income fami­lies to commercial and industrial establishments — suffered major inconveniences because of the un­precedented water shortage that began March 6 with the imple­mentation of the scheduled water service interruption scheme to refill the 28 network reservoirs.

This, as Manila Water faced a shortage in its water supply as La Mesa Dam reached its critical level. To be specific, Manila Wa­ter has an allocation of 1600 mil­lion liters (mld) from Angat Dam. With its demand around 1750 mld or more during the past weeks, it had no choice but to tap its re­serves coming from La Mesa.

Under the waiver scheme, all of Manila Water customers will have their minimum charge waived, while customers in barangays that experienced absolutely no water service for at least seven straight or broken days within March 6 to 31 don’t have to pay the company a single centavo for this entire month.

The minimum charge, which represents the first 10 cubic me­ters (cu.m) consumed by the cus­tomers, could translate to a reduc­tion of as much as R76 to R656 this month, depending on what type of customer you are — lifeline, commercial, or industrial.

Meanwhile, the company is still validating its data and will soon come up with the list of barangays that are considered severely hit.

