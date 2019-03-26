Pep rally for SEAG bets set

1 SHARES Share Tweet

The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) takes an active role in drumbeating the country’s hosting of the 30th Southeast Asian Games later this year with a pep rally scheduled today at the historic Rizal Memorial baseball field.



PSC chairman William ‘Butch’ Ramirez will welcome members of the national team and heroes of yesteryears with bands providing pop music.

Dubbed Go Pilipinas Go, the event aims to kickstart the public awareness campaign of the PSC, the funding arm of the government that takes care of the national athletes’ needs.

“We’d like every Filipino not only to support our athletes but cheer for them,” said Ramirez, who will be joined by top officials from the different offices and branches from the government and the Philippine Olympic Committee and Phisgoc.

“We will be very active in promoting the SEA Games whether in social media or traditional media,” said Ramirez.

“The athletes need the support of the entire country,” added Ramirez. (Nick Giongco)

Related

comments