Comelec all set for local campaign period

The Commission on Elections is all set for the start of the 90-day local campaign period in the May 13, 2019 mid-term elections on March 29.

“The campaign period pretty much runs by itself. Our only concern there is looking out for possible violations of campaign rules,” Comelec spokesman James Jimenez said.

“And with more than 18,000 positions in contention, you are looking at several thousands of candidates at play. You can tell that within two hours, our personnel will already be overwhelmed,” added Jimenez.

Due to the number of candidates, Jimenez asked the public to help the Comelec in monitoring violations. “The reports from the people are very vital as much as the Comelec needs to observe due process,” Jimenez said.

The poll body had earlier issued a notice to local candidates regarding the start of the campaign period. The Comelec reminded candidates to remove their premature campaign materials 72 hours before the start of the campaign period.

“The Comelec reminds candidates to immediately remove all prohibited forms of election propaganda at least 72 hours before the start of the campaign period,” the Comelec said.

“Otherwise, said candidate or party shall be presumed to have committed the pertinent election offense during said campaign period for local candidates,” it added.

Local candidates are those running for congressman, governor, vice governor, provincial board member, mayor, vice mayor, and city and municipal board members.

The campaign period for local candidates ends May 11. (Leslie Aquino)

