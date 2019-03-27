Duterte: Use ‘common sense’ in voting

President Duterte has encouraged voters to use “common sense” in choosing the country’s new set of leaders in the upcoming midterm elections.

The President urged the public to scrutinize the candidates’ qualifications as he differentiated his senatorial bets and their rivals during a campaign rally in Koronadal City, South Cotabato.

“Look, I am not trying even to convince you to vote for us. Far from it, far from it. I want you na gamitin mo lang your common sense. ‘Yung pinaka-common, ‘wag naman ‘yung highest sense, common sense lang,” he said.

“If you think I am right, but if you think I’m a lousy messenger, eh ‘di ‘wag. Kung ayaw ninyo sinasabi ko ‘di tingnan ninyo,” he said.

The President took pride of his senatorial candidates during the administration Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan campaign rally, saying they have integrity and competence.

He also belittled anew the competence of the “Otso Diretso” senatorial candidates, saying they were heading straight to hell.

Citing example, he said former Philippine National Police chief Director General Ronald del Rosa and singer and composer Freddie Aguilar were more qualified to become senators than lawyer Chel Diokno and Magdalo party list Rep. Gary Alejano.

“Chel Diokno, human rights lawyer. So marami itong napalabas na mga komunista. Kaya humahaba ang patayan, humahaba ang panahon,” he said.

“Baka akala ninyo Freddie Aguilar is — because he does not talk in English that…Freddie Aguilar is a brilliant man. A songwriter could only be brilliant, period,” he added.

He also said Dela Rosa, the country’s former top cop, has shown “fundamental honesty” while Alejano has done nothing but launch mutinies.

“Bato dela Rosa, ikumpara mo kay Alejano. Anong ginawa ni Alejano? Nag-coup d’etat, nag-mutiny. Kunyari pasikat diyan sa ano, hindi naman siya babarilin kasi mga mistah-mistah ‘yan,” he said. (Genalyn Kabiling)

