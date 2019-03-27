Marikina rocker out to conquer new challenges with new band

SOME guys are simply born to rock.

Redentor Kmar Kenneth dela Pena is definitely among them.

The energetic and charis­matic singer known in the un­derground music circuit simply as “Red,” never fails to entertain raucous audiences with his dynamic, high-octane performances.

In a recent interview, Red reveals how he got his style absorbing all he can from a variety of artists.

“Growing up, I never really had a fa­vored style or genre,” Red says. “I was into different kinds of music even ‘nung maliit pa ako. In fact, I used to dance to Michael Jackson songs in front of crowds when I was 5.”

It was in college that he discovered hardcore and rap metal.

“Slapshock, Greyhoundz, and Cheese were huge that time,” he recalls.

But if there’s one act he considers a “massive influence” it is Led Zeppelin.

“Robert Plant and company always get me going,” Red says.

Red has fronted many bands through the years including Lengua and the Pow­ertones.

True to his passion, Red has performed everywhere including birthday parties, weddings, laundry shop openings, and cemeteries.

“We just love to play. We are not that skilled but we got balls man,” says Red.

He now has a new band in Ojo Rojo.

According to Red, Ojo Rojo is Spanish for “Red Eye.”

“Our friend Jimi Boenhert of Mad Love Misery suggested the name,” he says. “July last year lang kami nabuo.”

The group consists of guitarists Paul Pantig and Frey Zambrano, drummer Gio Santos, and bassist Miggy Matute.

“We have original materials and recording plans are on the way,” says Red.

We can’t wait. (WAKU SAUNAR)

