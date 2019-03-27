Migo Adecer arrested

MIGO Adecer, an exclusive talent of GMA Network, was apprehended by police Tuesday in Makati City after supposedly hitting two employees of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) onboard a motorcycle with his car.

The victims, identified as Rogelio Castillano, 39; and Michelle Gallova Papin, 34; were brought to Ospital ng Makati for medical treatment.

Adecer, the grand winner of GMA’s talent search “Starstruck,” supposedly took off and tried to escape authorities but was cornered 6 p.m. along J.P. Rizal St. corner Pertirra St. Barangay Poblacion.

Apprehending officers said Adecer refused to cooperate at first resulting in a stand-off that lasted minutes.

The 19-year-old actor, real name Douglas Errol Dreyfus Adecer, also supposedly tried to maneuver his car, a white Subaru BR2, away from the scene, hitting a police car in the process.

Police said Adecer was allegedly under the influence of alcohol since he kept shouting at them.

The actor was finally handcuffed with the help of officers from Police Community Precinct-6 and Tactical Motorcycle Riding Unit, and was brought to the Police Community Precinct-1 for documentation.

Adecer will face charges for reckless imprudence resulting in physical injuries damage to properties and disobedience to a person in authority. (RAMPADOR ALINDOG)

