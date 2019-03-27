MPBL: Zambo outlasts Munti in KO tiff

BATANGAS CITY – Zamboanga completed the daunting task of making it to the semifinals by outlasting Muntinlupa, 87-83, in their do-or-die quarterfinals match on Monday night and setting up a Final Four showdown with Batangas City in the south division of the MPBL Datu Cup Monday night here at the Batangas City Coliseum.



The Family’s Brand Sardines-backed Zamboanga squad turned to unlikely sources in Joseph Nalos and Ivan Villanueva in completing a series win. Zamboanga became the latest low-ranked team to advance to the Final Four as the sixth seeded squad stunned the No. 3 seed Muntinlupa-Angelis Resort.

A back up guard, Nalos finished with with 19 points on top of 10 assists. His clutch short jumper in the last 39 seconds gave Zamboanga an 84-83 lead.

Villanueva, an undersized frontliner, came away with 18 points and 10 boards. More than his timely production in offense, the burly but shifty player came up with a big defensive gem by stealing the ball from Ryusei Koga in the closing seconds of the game.

