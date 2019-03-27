Tabuena eyes back-to-back Solaire PH Open

by Waylon Galvez

Another strong field of foreign participants is out to challenge home grown talents led by reigning champion Miguel Tabuena in the 101st edition of the Solaire Philippine Open that kicks off April 3 at The County Club.



Tabuena, 24, captured the ‘centennial’ edition of the oldest golf tournament in Asia with a playoff win against Thai ace Prom Meesawat, and he is back to lead a good mix of young and veteran campaigners in the $500,000 event which Solaire is backing for the fifth straight year.

More than 30 foreign participants are scheduled to join the Philippine Open, including golfers from Thailand, the US and Australia led by Philippine Golf Tour Asia leg winners Damien Jordan and David Gleeson.

As for the local bets, former Asia’s No. 1 Juvic Pagunsan and Angelo Que, as well as Jobim Carlos, the current PGT Order of Merit leader, will also be aiming for the title with other Filipino participants.

Thomas Arasi, President and Chief Operating Officer of Solaire, said that he too expects another exciting finish similar to the past two years.

“While last year’s edition was a milestone for its centennial staging and record purse, we at Solaire are again privileged to be at the helm as the event begins its journey to the next century,” said Arasi in a press conference Tuesday at the Solaire Resport and Casino in Pasay City.

“The Country Club is so challenging that is favors no particular style of play – and this should guarantee a down to the wire finish that has marked the last two staging, the sudden death.”

Tabuena failed to finish the Maybank Championship a week ago in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia because of back pain but is set to join the Hero Indian Open this week for his preparation for the Philippine Open as he aims to become the first back-to-back winner of this prestigious event in 60 years.

Tabuena won at the rain-shortened Open at Luisita back in 2015, and he hopes to become the sixth back-to-back winner after 12-time champion Larry Montes, 6-time winner Celestino Tugot, 5-time champion JRH Mason, and 3-time winners Ben Arda and Taiwan’s Liang Huan.

The elite field will have to also contend with the dreaded Tom Weiskoph-designed course, whose length and wind factor give players a great deal of toughness that test that shot-making skills.

“I will brag it’s in great condition,” said Colo Ventosa, general manager of the PGTI. “

