Albayalde to support death penalty if….

1 SHARES Share Tweet

The current state of the Philippine justice system is not conducive for the restoration of the death penalty law, Philippine National Police chief Gen. Oscar Albayalde said.

Albayalde said only flawless justice system could make him fully support the proposal to bring back the death penalty law.

“Our justice system is not perfect. If it is already flawless, then I believe the death penalty can be restored,” said Albayalde.

The PNP is at the forefront of running after criminals and it is also one of two agencies, aside from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, that leads the anti-illegal drugs operations in the country.

Proponents of the death penalty is pushing for the revival of death penalty on heinous crimes, including drug trafficking.

Albayalde said the justice system has to be improved first in order to ensure that those who would be sent to the death row are indeed guilty of the crime that he is accused of committing.

“It is hard to convict even one person if he turns out to be innocent. It’s really painful,” said Albayalde. (Aaron Recuenco)

Related

comments