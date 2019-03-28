FEU, UP on a mission

- Home
Far Eastern University tries to solidify its hold of top spot against Ateneo today in the UAAP Season 81 men’s football tournament.
Kickoff is 3:30 p.m. at the FEU-Diliman pitch.
In other fixtures, defending champion University of the Philippines seeks to avenge its first round loss to Adamson University at 1:30 p.m., while National University and University of the East collide at 9 a.m.
The Tamaraws served notice of reclaiming lost glory after claiming the top of the table at the end of the first round with 15 points on four wins and three draws.