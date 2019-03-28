Kai Sotto starts chasing dream

by Jonas Terrado

Kai Sotto is ready to deal with the pitfalls that lie ahead as he begins the process of trying to fulfill his ultimate goal of playing in the NBA.



The 7-foot-2 native of Las Piñas City will leave for the United States on April 1 to undergo a two-month training before deciding on which offer he’ll accept from five European clubs.

“Ma cha-challenge talaga ako,” Sotto said. “Ineexpect ko talaga na mahihirapan ako kasi bago pa kami magdecide sabi ng dad ko (former PBA player Ervin Sotto) sa akin na hindi magiging madali ito.”

“Pero sabi rin niya sa akin na hindi ko makukuha lahat ng magagandang bagay kung hindi mo paghihirapan kaya ako naman sobrang naniniwala ako sa kanya and alam ko na makukuha ko yung dreams ko kung paghihirapan ko talaga,” added Sotto.

The 16-year-old Sotto and his father will make their first stop in Atlanta where East West Private, a firm headed by Chao Espaldon, is based.

East West Private is the same agency represented by Gilas Pilipinas naturalized player Andray Blatche.

The younger Sotto said he’ll likely train in about four states in the US before suiting up for Batang Gilas in the FIBA U-19 World Cup in Greece.

From there, he and his family will make a decision.

Ervin Sotto confirmed the offers made by Spain’s Real Madrid, Barcelona and Baskonia and Germany Alba Berlin while ruling out the likely possibility of suiting up in the US NCAA.

The Sottos are hoping that playing in Europe will open the door for the Ateneo high school star to join the NBA in either 2021 or 2022.

The elder Sotto is also hoping to include an agreement that will allow Sotto to represent the country in future international competitions.

“Lahat ng mga offer parang hinihimay niya sa akin tas sinasabi niya mga magagandang bagay at mga panget, walang siyang tinatago kaya yun ang nagpapadali sa akin,” Kai said.

