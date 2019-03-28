M-League starts April 7

1 SHARES Share Tweet

Buoyed by the success of its inaugural All-Filipino First Conference, the Metro League continues with a Reinforced Conference on April 7 in the hope to discover more grassroots basketball talents and promote sports among National Capital Region and Mega Manila cities.



Previously known as the Metro Basketball Tournament, the M-League is set to allow teams to field one import this conference to add spice and excitement to the tournament backed by the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) and the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) and which has San Miguel Corporation as league presentor.

Eight founding cities are set for M-League return led by last conference’s champion Valenzuela together with other North Division teams Manila, Marikina, Quezon City and Caloocan.

Also in the fold are fellow pioneers and South teams Pateros, Taguig and San Juan which will be joined by returning squads Mandaluyong and Pasig with Bacoor City entering as the newest team of the league which has PLDT as the official internet provider, SMSGT as official livestream partner, Spalding as the official ball, Team Reber Sports as official league outfitter and Manila Bulletin as media partner.

Mandaluyong, Pasig and Bacoor will have their baptisms of fire right away when they kick off their campaigns against three mainstays in the triple-header M-League opening day extravaganza on April 7 at the San Juan Gym.

Related

comments