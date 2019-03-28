MPBL: San Juan, Bataan win

BATAAN – Host team Bataan and San Juan carved out contrasting victories at the start of their Final Four series over their respective northern counterparts Tuesday night here at the packed People’s Center in Balanga.



The Risers survived a huge fourth quarter rally by the Manila Stars before preserving an ugly 73-72 win and moving a win away from clinching a championship berth in the tough northern division of this tournament.

Earlier, Mac Cardona knocked in 14 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter to power San Juan to a 94-86 win over Quezon City.

“I’ll take any win, even if it’s ugly,” said Bataan coach Jojo Lastimosa, who complained several lapses in officiating, including a basket interference called on Aris Dionisio that was reviewed and reversed into a jump ball situation, depriving the Zetapro-backed Risers the two points.

