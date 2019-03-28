PDEA: More than 100 stars with ties to illegal drugs

The chief of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency said there may be more than 100 celebrities with illegal drug links based on the combined roster of the police and the military but clarified the list is still up for further validation.

PDEA Director General Aaron Aquino noted 11 actresses involved in illegal drugs are included in the PDEA’s list of the 31 celebrities.

However, Aquino refused to release in public the names of the celebrities in PDEA’s list until such time the reports have been verified and fully validated.

Aquino said a majority of the celebrities are in their 20s and 30s with most of them active in the showbiz industry.

Saying only three of the actresses are elderly, Aquino noted that two have been initially identified as drug pushers or those selling shabu and other party drugs like ecstasy to their clients mostly from the movie industry.

But Aquino revealed the identities of the showbiz people being probed will eventually be made public in the event of their arrest and charged in court. (Chito Chavez)

