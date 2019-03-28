PLDT tossers gain bonus

Kendra Dahlke displayed her might as she powered PLDT Home Fibr to an emphatic 25-23, 25-16, 25-22 win over United VC in the Philippine Superliga Grand Prix yesterday at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

Ranged against former Arizona teammate Kalei Mau, Dahlke towed the Power Hitters to victory to formally secure the third twice-to-beat incentive in the quarterfinals of this prestigious women’s club tournament that has ESPN5 and 5Plus as broadcast partners.

Dahlke unloaded 21 kills, two blocks and an ace for 24 points while Grace Lazard shone with 15 markers and Aiko Urdas added nine points for PLDT, which also drew an impressive performance from setter Jasmine Nabor who had 24 excellent sets on top of 18 digs and three attacks.

With the win, the Power Hitters are now at third with an 8-6 win-loss card, but their spot has yet to be cemented as fourth-placer Cignal can still snatch it should it prevail over F2 Logistics in three or four sets on Thursday next week.

United VC, for its part, fell to 6-6 and has to win its last two matches to claim the last quarterfinal bonus.

“We needed this win because we want to avoid falling into fifth place. That could be a tough position for us,” said PLDT head coach Roger Gorayeb.

