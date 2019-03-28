Rugby eyes 2 golds in SEA Games

- Home
- Entertainment
- Headlines
- Lifestyle
- News
- News in Photo
- Opinion
- Sports
- World
The Philippine Rugby Football Union (PRFU) is eyeing to score a double gold in the 30th Southeast Asian Games which the country is hosting later this year.
International tournaments have been lined up for both the men’s and women’s teams leading to the SEA Games this November 30-Dec. 11 in hopes of completing a first ever two-gold medal haul in the sport.
The men’s team alone will compete in four tournaments before the biennial meet, including the 2020 Olympic Qualifiers in Incheon, South Korea in November.
“In terms of our preparations, both the men and women’s teams are preparing to the best of their abilities. The more access we have on international exposure, the better our programs will be,” said Philippine rugby team manager Jake Letts in the weekly Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum at the Amelie Hotel Manila.
PRFU President Rick Santos, also chairman and founder of Santos Knight Frank, as well as national team members Lito Ramirez, Evan Spargo, and Sylvia Tudoc also graced the session presented by San Miguel Corp., Tapa King, and the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (PAGCOR).
The Philippine Volcanoes last won the SEA Games gold in 2015, while the Lady Volcanoes’ highest podium finish was a bronze medal also won in the same 2015 edition of the meet.