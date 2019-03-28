SBP signs deal with Cignal TV

By Waylon Galvez

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) has named Cignal TV as its partner in hopes to promote all the programs of the federation with the possibility of creating new contents for television.

The deal between two was formalized Wednesday with the leading personalities headed by SBP President Al Panlilio and Cignal TV head and Chief Executive Officer Jane Basas at the Meralco office.

Panlilio expressed excitement with the agreement since CignalTV, which has about 2.2 million subscribers, will also help the SBP in strategizing the marketing plans of the association.

“They will be our paid TV partner and they will also be a marketing arm for all brands and products of the SBP,” said Panlilio.

“Cignal TV, as you know, has 2.2 million costumers so we tap them to push our programs so that people would be able to see what we’re doing at the SBP, from our 5-on-5, 3-on-3, coaches clinic and the referees.”

“Our intention is to also produce contents and programs that can show the public what the federation is trying to do,” he added.

Panlilio is referring to the possibility of having programs originally produced by Cignal TV, which has its own sports channels PBA Rush – solely dedicated to Asia’s oldest pro league the PBA – on channel 90 SD and 260 HD, and One Sports, which shows different sports on channels 91 SD and 261 HD.

Some of the original shows produced by Cignal TV include The Chasedown, Jumpball, This Is Our Team, the award winning Basketball Science – all on PBA Rush, and The Playground on One Sports.

The partnership comes as the SBP prepares for the country’s hosting of the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Gilas Pilipinas will also see action in the World Cup in China, while Batang Gilas will compete in the 19-under World Cup in Greece.

Present during the signing of contract were SBP executive director Sonny Barrios, SBP Special Assistant to the President Ryan Gregorio, Cignal Chief Financial Officer John Andal and Cignal TV vice president/head channels Sienna Olaso.

