Tan, pal win

SANTA FE, Bantayan Island – Perlas’ Bea Tan and Dij Rodriguez bested NU-Boysen’s Roma Joy and Roma Mae Doromal, 21-18, 21-16, to rule the Beach Volleyball Republic On Tour Santa Fe Open Sunday here.



It was Tan and Rodriguez’s second consecutive championship, winning all five matches in the beach volleyball circuit’s third visit to Cebu province.

Tan and Rodriguez were first challenged in the semifinals, rallying from a set down to beat Air Force 1’s May Ann Pantino and Jozza Cabalza, 14-21, 21-18, 15-12, while the Doromal sisters topped Bacolod’s Bianca Lizares and Margie Señas, 24-22, 21-19, in the other pairing.

