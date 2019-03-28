Thai lifters out of SEAG

By Nick Giongco

It seems like the Philippines will turn the weightlifting venue into their playground during the 30th Southeast Asian Games.

Weightlifting chief Monico Puentevella bared on Thursday that Thailand, a world powerhouse in the sport, has withdrawn from sending lifters not only to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and other major meets but in the SEAG as well.

The Thailand Amateur Weightlifting Association (TAWA), according to Puentevella, has decided not to send athletes after some of its

top athletes tested positive for illegal drugs.

The decision stemmed after six Thai lifters tested positive after competing in the World Championships held last year in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan.

According to the TAWA, Thais won’t take part not only in the Olympics but in other international events as well although there was no mention that it is pulling out of the SEAG.

With the Thais out of the way, Puentevella expects Rio Olympics silver medalist Hidilyn Diaz and other rising stars to make heads turn when the SEAG is held in Manila from Nov. 30-Dec. 11.

