Triathlon gets boost ahead of Asian Cup

The 2019 NTT ASTC Subic Bay International Triathlon (SuBIT) Asian Cup slated on April 27 and 28 gained added significance as it ushers in the 2019 One Belt One Road Triathlon series.

The arrangement highlights the strong relationship between the Triathlon Association of the Philippines (TRAP), the Chinese Taipei Triathlon Association (CTTA) and the China Triathlon Sports Association (CTSA).

CTSA, on its part, will dispatch the Chinese national team to compete in the SuBIT with TRAP reciprocating it with a team of triathletes seeing action in the 2019 Lianyungang ASTC Triathlon Asian Cup and 2019 Jiayuguan ASTC Triathlon Asian Cup.

The latter events serve as the second and third legs of the One Belt One Road Triathlon series.

CTSA Secretary General Chen Xiaoran said: “For the past years, Triathlon Association of Philippines and China Triathlon Sports Association have been keeping a good relationship and communication. Thanks for the invitation and help from TRAP, Chinese National Triathlon Teams participated in Subic Bay ASTC Triathlon Asian Cups for many times and got good results.”

On its end, the CTTA is sending its own national team members and a good number of age-groupers to join the SuBIT.

Registration for the SuBIT is ongoing with entry fees now set at R5,500 per participant for Standard Distance, R5,000 for Sprint Distance, R4,000 for Super Sprint Distance and R9,000 for Team Relay.

List-up ends on March 31 or earlier when all slots have been filled up. Online registration can be done at https://regonline.activeglobal.com/subit2019.

