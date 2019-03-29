Duterte not angry, but ‘wary’ of US

3 SHARES Share Tweet

President Duterte recently said he was not angry with the United States but was “wary” about its style of diplomatic engagement.

The President talked about the “disappointment” with America, considered the country’s strategic ally, during an administration campaign rally in Koronadal City, South Cotabato.

“During the campaign, I was not sure kung saan ako pupunta after the elections if I win, in terms of improving the economy. We were at the highest level of distrust with China and the Americans, also one disappointment to another, I would say,” Duterte said in his remarks.

“Hindi naman ako galit but I’ve always been wary about their – the way they would handle their diplomatic style,” he added.

Duterte said he had promised to promote economic growth but did not mention the “Build Build, Build” program during the campaign period.

He said thought of seeking “money from the outside” to bankroll the country’s infrastructure development. “That became later on the Build, Build, Build,” he added.

At the start of his term, the President moved to forge closer alliances with Russia and China, the traditional rivals of the US, after getting irritated with then US President Barack Obama’s criticisms of his war on illegal drugs.

Duterte once threatened to “break up” with America, cancel their defense pact, and order the pullout of America troops in the country. But the tension eased when Duterte welcomed Trump’s election and called him a good friend of the Philippines. (Genalyn Kabiling)

Related

comments