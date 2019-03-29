Enriquez seeks to sustain run in Tangub

1 SHARES Share Tweet

In-form Sydney Enriquez sets out for another two-title romp while Eric Tangub Jr. tries to rebound from a shutout stint the last time out when the PPS-PEPP Tangub National age group tennis tournament begins today at the Tangub tennis courts in Misamis Occidental.



Enriquez came out of a break to sweep the girls’ 16- and 18-and-under singles titles in last week’s PPS stop in Ozamiz City with the Salug, Zamboanga del Sur ace raring to duplicate her feat against the likes of Angel Denopol, Zeiah Toribio, Azalea Buhat and She Ann Ramillete.

Tangub also gets the top seeding in the top two divisions in the boys’ side with the Tucuran native vowing to atone for his setbacks in last week’s leg of the Group 2 tournament presented by Dunlop and sponsored by Mayor Philip Tan.

But Tangub will be up against a big field as the 16- and 18-U divisions, including the 14-U side, feature 32-player draws, underscoring the circuit’s pull among the youth, especially in the countryside.

“It’s inspiring to see so many young players joining the circuit and the PPS-PEPP will continue to provide them with tournaments where they could also earn points and at the same time keep them busy this summer,” said Palawan Pawnshop president/CEO Bobby Castro.

Other titles to be disputed in the four-day tournament, sanctioned by the Unified Tennis Philippines made up of PPS-PEPP, Cebuana Lhuillier, Wilson, Toby’s, Dunlop, Slazenger and B-Meg, are the 10-unisex and the 12-U for boys and girls.

Related

comments