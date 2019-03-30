Coast Guard to public: Be safe this summer

The Philippine Coast Guard yesterday reminded the public to follow safety measures when they go to beach resorts for the summer season.

PCG commandant Admiral Elson Hermogino directed all Coast Guard units nationwide to ensure the safety of people who are expected to swarm resorts and beaches this summer.

“The commandant issued a directive to be visible in ports and intensify inspection and coordinate with beach resort owners for necessary safety measures,” PCG spokesman Captain Armand Balilo said.

Balilo added that the PCG will check beach resorts to see if they have capable lifeguards or if they have put up signages or buoy markers for the safety of beachgoers.

“We would ask them to comply. Posters about the guidelines will be given to the districts to make sure that the beachgoers would be protected,” he said.

Among these guidelines include checking whether beach resorts have standby medics, emergency communication devices, and rescue equipment such as life vests.

The PCG advised the beach resorts to implement safety measures to help prevent drowning incidents.

Last year, the PCG recorded 69 drowning incidents that occurred across the country from March to May. (Raymund F. Antonio)

