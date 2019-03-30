Ilocos Sur declares NPA as ‘persona non grata’

VIGAN CITY, Ilocos Sur – The Provincial Peace and Order Council of this province has declared the New People’s Army as “persona non grata.”

Lt. Col. Charles DZ Castillo, Army 81st Infantry Battalion commander, presented a resolution declaring the NPA rebels as “persona non grata” in Ilocos Sur and unanimously approved by the PPOC members during a meeting presided over by Gov. Ryan Luis V. Singson.

“For over 50 years, since 1969, the CPP-NPA rebels have been terroristic acts disrupting all the peace and development efforts of the government,” Castillo said. “It is fitting to declare these NPA rebels in the province as the always trying to immobilize business activities, discouraging potential investors and threatening civilian populace,” added Castillo.

With the full cooperation of the provincial government of Ilocos Sur and other stakeholders in the counter-insurgency campaign, Castillo is greatly optimistic that the problem on insurgency will end the soonest possible time.

“We need to win the peace for the safety and well-being of our people. Your Army, in partnering with the government agencies, will continue to advocate and promote peace in the province of Ilocos Sur,” Castillo added.

Aside from Singson and the Army, the Philippine National Police and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency also spearheaded the meeting at the Governor’s Office Conference Hall here. (Freddie Lazaro)

